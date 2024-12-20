TMZ Staff 2024 Holiday Sweaters That Sleigh!!! 🎅🎄

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ Staff's Holiday Sweaters 2024
TMZ.com

Talk about decking the halls ... and the workplace, 'cause Christmas came a little early at the TMZ office, with everyone sporting their favorite festive seaters to spice up the workday.

When we say the TMZ crew knows how to slay a cheery look, we mean it -- just peep these pics! We’ve got everything from cheeky Christmas slogans and wild designs to grins so big, they could only come from the holiday spirit.

1220-tmz-staff-holiday-sweaters-2024-primary-3
TMZ.com

TMZ’s Sports desk swapped out the high-octane energy for some pure cold-weather coziness, and Lucas made sure to be the brightest star in the room -- literally -- with his sweater decked out in twinkling lights.

1220-tmz-staff-holiday-sweaters-2024-primary-4
TMZ.com

The production crew was cranking up the merry vibes, with Jimmy tossing in some serious "Home Alone" nostalgia -- because what's Christmas without a little pizza, aftershave, and a whole lot of "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!"?

1220-tmz-staff-holiday-sweaters-2024-primary-5
TMZ.com

Christmas is all about family, and Shevonne totally nailed it by bringing her little elf -- AKA her daughter -- along for the ride. If cuteness were a contest, this pic would win the season hands down!

1220-tmz-staff-holiday-sweaters-2024-primary-2
TMZ.com

You can totally tell the TMZ crew is living their best holiday life! Scroll through our gallery for all the festive inspo you need this season -- ‘cause who needs Pinterest when you’ve got us serving up style, smiles, and seasonal cheer?

