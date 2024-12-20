TMZ Staff 2024 Holiday Sweaters That Sleigh!!! 🎅🎄

Talk about decking the halls ... and the workplace, 'cause Christmas came a little early at the TMZ office, with everyone sporting their favorite festive seaters to spice up the workday.

When we say the TMZ crew knows how to slay a cheery look, we mean it -- just peep these pics! We’ve got everything from cheeky Christmas slogans and wild designs to grins so big, they could only come from the holiday spirit.

TMZ’s Sports desk swapped out the high-octane energy for some pure cold-weather coziness, and Lucas made sure to be the brightest star in the room -- literally -- with his sweater decked out in twinkling lights.

The production crew was cranking up the merry vibes, with Jimmy tossing in some serious "Home Alone" nostalgia -- because what's Christmas without a little pizza, aftershave, and a whole lot of "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!"?

Christmas is all about family, and Shevonne totally nailed it by bringing her little elf -- AKA her daughter -- along for the ride. If cuteness were a contest, this pic would win the season hands down!