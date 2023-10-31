Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ Staff's Halloween Costume Photos 2023

TMZ's HALLOWEEN 2023 POP CULTURE COSTUMES!!! Barbenheimer, Bad Bunny, Britney, Her Knife & More!!!

10/31/2023 11:36 AM PT
TMZ Staff Halloween Costumes of 2023
Halloween's a very popular day in the TMZ office, and staffers pulled out all the stops this year ... dressing as some of your favorite celebs and pop culture moments.

We had Barbenheimer, Kendall Jenner plugging 818 Tequila with Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande and Spongebob (aka, her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater), and Britney Spears with her concerning dance companion -- a knife.

Taylor Swift during her "Eras" tour was also another highlight ... as was her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Who can forget pregnant Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl halftime show surrounded by her backup dancers and adoring fans?

Another highlight was Junkrat, one of the heroes in Overwatch ...

Happy Halloween, everyone!

