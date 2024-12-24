National Lacrosse League Player Attacks Fans After Game ... Wild Video

A National Lacrosse League player snapped on some hecklers following a game over the weekend -- attacking the fans with his fist before swinging his stick at them ... and the wild incident was all captured on video.

The scene unfolded at the end of the Halifax Thunderbirds' loss to the Colorado Mammoth in Denver.

The Anger issues in the @NLL the past couple years have been disgusting and bad for the sport. They need to clean it up!! pic.twitter.com/sflRHQqroc — lax cow (@laxcow) December 23, 2024 @laxcow

In footage shot by a spectator in the stands ... you can see as Halifax's players were walking toward their locker room, several fans seemed to throw insults their way. Most of the players walked by without incident ... but Tyson Bell for some reason decided to turn things physical.

Bell could be seen in the video punching one of the guys -- and then swinging his stick at the other. The ugly altercation mercifully ended when Bell's teammates separated him from the action.

On Sunday, the NLL said in a statement it was aware of the incident -- and has launched a probe into the matter.