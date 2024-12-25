Celebrities Get Into The Festive Spirit For Christmas 2024

Christmas Day is in full swing, and the stars aren't holding back -- From over-the-top trees to glam-packed parties, they're giving us all a front-row seat to their festive antics on social media.

So if you need a quick escape from the family chaos this Christmas, pop over to see how Mariah Carey, David Beckham, and Bret Michaels & more are spreading holiday cheer in their own fabulous ways.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned up the holiday heat with some cozy Christmas snuggles -- proving once again that their romance is anything but frosty.

Paris Hilton was all about "The Simple Life" Xmas edition ... soaking up the love with hubby Carter Reum and their little fam. Oh, and because it’s Paris, elf outfits were totally part of the festive fashion lineup.

Heidi Klum’s jolly vibes are definitely in full swing ... it was all systems go in her household!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids were practically in heaven surrounded by presents, though we’re pretty sure those gifts were being torn into the minute that picture was snapped.

Jennifer Lopez kept it cozy with her nearest and dearest this Christmas, but it was all about kicking back, putting her feet up, and soaking in the holiday magic after a long year.