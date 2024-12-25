Timothy Simons Recalls Working on Infamous Folgers Christmas Incest Ad

Play video content TMZ.com

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Timothy Simons ... because the holidays mean it's time to gather with family and talk about the incest coffee commercial he infamously worked on.

We got Timothy at LAX and our photog asked him about the Folgers Christmas commercial from 2009, colloquially known as the Folgers Incest Ad.

Timothy tells us he directed some of the auditions for the commercial, which features a brother and a sister being super flirty when he comes home for Christmas.

Lots of folks get the feeling the brother and sister in the advertisement want to bang ... and Timothy tells us he sees why that's the takeaway for most people, even if the cast and crew didn't get that vibe on set.

Timothy says he took the gig when he was just getting his footing in Hollywood ... long before he starred in "Veep" and "Don't Worry Darling."