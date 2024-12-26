Florida Pizza Delivery Driver Arrested, Allegedly Stabbed Bad Tipper 14 Times

Florida authorities have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing another woman more than a dozen times ... and cops think the stabbing could be over the tip the victim gave to the delivery person on her pizza and wings order.

Police arrested Brianna Alvelo on charges including attempted murder and kidnapping -- after they say they were called to a motel Sunday and came upon Melinda Irizarry, who was suffering from 14 stab wounds.

After getting out of surgery, Melinda told officers a woman came by about an hour before the stabbing to drop off a delivery order from a pizza shop.

Melinda says the food cost $33.10 ... but, when she handed the delivery woman $50, Melinda claims the woman tried to walk away with the whole thing. Melinda explains she called the woman back and asked for change -- and was told the shop didn't provide change.

Irizarry says she then went to search both her purses and her car for smaller bills ... eventually handing over enough money to cover the bill and a $2 tip.

About an hour later, Melinda says she, her boyfriend Bobby and her daughter were in the hotel room when they heard a loud banging on the door ... and two people burst in, one holding a gun and commanding Bobby to go to the bathroom and close the door.

While Melinda says the woman rifled through her purse, she turned to shield her daughter from harm ... which is when she says she was stabbed for the first time. She claims she was then stabbed numerous times before the two assailants ran off with multiple items.