Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'Most Challenging Part' of Hosting New Year's Eve

Counting Down to Dinner on New Year's Eve

Ryan Seacrest is getting candid about the hardest part of his New Year's Eve hosting gig ... and it has everything to do with his post-ball drop meal.

We caught up with the "American Idol" host in New York City ahead of his annual stint as the host for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" ... where he made it clear he loves leading the countdown to the new year every December 31st.

However, Ryan said there is one downside to his job -- he can't eat until 1:30 AM given his hosting responsibilities.

RS confessed he's often "hungry at the end," especially since there aren't a ton of restaurants open in the early hours of the new year ... even in the city that never sleeps.

Ryan says he's still trying to figure out where he should go once the TV special wraps ... and is open to suggestions.

In fact, when our photog suggested Ryan swing by Applebee's in the Big Apple after production wrapped, the TV personality said he wouldn't rule it out -- and even requested a "pu pu platter" of the restaurant's best appetizers.

We're sure Applebee's would be open to arranging something for Ryan.

Early morning meals aside, Ryan shared he's also focused on commemorating the 50 years of "Wheel of Fortune" in 2025.

Watch the video ... Ryan hinted how the long-running game show planned to incorporate contestants into the forthcoming celebration.