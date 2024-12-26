Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TLC's Chilli Reveals Why Group's NYE Performance in NYC Is Extra Special

TLC's Chilli NYE Comeback In Times Square Holds Special Meaning

BITTERSWEET RETURN
TLC's Chilli is ready to kick off 2025 in style at Times Square ... giving us the latest on prepping for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and why the moment will be extra bittersweet.

Chilli joined us on "TMZ Live" and shared how this Big Apple performance holds a lot of meaning for her and T-Boz -- especially since their last trip to Times Square in 2002 was to honor their late bandmate, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, shortly after her tragic death.

But, Chilli says it's not all tears and sadness ... there’s plenty of fun to be had as she gears up to bring the party to Times Square.

Check out the video -- Chilli spills the tea on her intense love for rehearsals, so much so that her dancers have hit her with some serious complaints about her go-hard-or-go-home vibe!

All in all, Chilli’s got one condition for the big NYE bash -- and honestly, it’s the kind of thing even she can’t choreograph!

Catch the full "TMZ Live" interview today ... check your local listings.

