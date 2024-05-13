Chilli No Longer Afraid of Marriage Thanks to Matthew Lawrence

Play video content Fox Soul

Chilli and Matthew Lawrence might be ready to take the next step in their relationship -- at least she certainly sounds like it as she revealed what makes their romance work.

The Grammy winner stopped by Fox 5 Atlanta's "Portia" show, where she couldn't help but gush about the actor. As Chilli put it ... she and Matthew have zero drama in their relationship -- confessing they've never had an argument since linking about 2 years ago.

It appears Matthew has even changed Chilli's tune when it comes to marriage -- as she shared she has no fears about marrying the ex-child star.

She added ... "It is just the way he is as a man, you know? He is a good guy. He has an amazing heart and I mean, he checks off all of my list except for a few I don't know yet -- ’til we get married."

Remember, TMZ broke the story ... Matthew and Chilli started officially dating right before Thanksgiving in 2022.

The pair had previously been spotted on Waikiki beach that summer ... enjoying the water together and chatting it up on the sand.

Chilli is ML's first serious relationship since splitting from ex-wife Cheryl Burke.

As for Chilli, she has never been married ... but had notable relationships with music producer Dallas Austin -- with whom she has a son, Tron -- Nick Cannon, and Usher.

Play video content

Usher made headlines back in February when he revealed Chilli once shot down his marriage proposal. Sounds like Chilli meant it when she sang, "don't want none of your time."