Texas Cheerleader Charged With Poisoning Another Student's Goat

A Texas teenager has been charged with animal cruelty ... this after cops say she poisoned another student's show goat.

Aubrey Vanlandingham was arrested late last month and charged with cruelty to livestock animals ... after police say they saw security footage of her giving toxic pesticide to a classmate's goat using a drench gun -- a tool generally used to administer medicine to goats and other farm animals.

Prosecutors say the goat -- named Willie -- died about a day after he was allegedly given the toxic pesticide ... experiencing symptoms like convulsions and respiratory distress before ultimately passing away. They allege Vanlandingham did "intentionally and knowingly torture a livestock animal."

Police say this went down at Vista Ridge High School at their barn facility in Cedar Park, Texas, about 20 miles north of Austin ... and, an arrest affidavit -- first reported by CBS Austin -- says Aubrey has already confessed to poisoning the goat, allegedly admitting this was her second attempt, because she claimed the animal's owner's daughter was a "cheater."

Before Willie was killed, police say Aubrey searched for information on her phone about lethal poisons for animals -- and, also how to clear her search history. Vanlandingham was released on a $5K bond.