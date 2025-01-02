Saquon Barkely Shades NY Giants Owner In New Commerical

Saquon Barkley continues to make the New York Giants lives a living nightmare -- on and off the football field -- starring in a new ad clearly throwing shade at the team's owner for a comment he made on Hard Knocks during the NFL offseason.

The Eagles star running back dropped the new Unisom advertisement on his Instagram ... which showcases SB reading a lullaby to fans who "were having trouble sleeping."

saquon really released an ad trolling the giants and john mara from the “im gonna have trouble sleeping” clip 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dKrOVLn9nq — 10-1 WITH BALD SIRIANNI (@sixersruinedme) January 2, 2025 @sixersruinedme

"Rockabye baby, awake in your bed," Barkley said. "As the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football. Not for me, though; goodnight to you all."

Fans on the internet believe it's a dig at his former employer ... with Giants owner John Mara going viral months ago for his comment, saying, "I'll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that."

"I'll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that."



One of the last things John Mara said before Saquon became an Eagle 😬



(Via @StreamOnMax @Giants @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Lf3LAe3KzZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 17, 2024 @brgridiron

You know how the story goes ... the 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the team's rival -- and so far has rushed for 2,005 yards.

He is 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's all-time rushing record, though it seems Barkley won't reach the milestone thanks to a decision to rest the star RB for the final regular season game of the season against his former squad.