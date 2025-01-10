Ludacris Builds Snowman With Kids In Atlanta

Ludacris can tell anyone trying to meddle in his snowman game to 'Get Back' ... 'cause the guy's clearly an expert -- whipping up a Frosty out in the snow with his kiddos.

The rapper-turned-actor shared a series of photos online with his kids in the snow Friday ... posing alongside a little snowman -- complete with a carrot nose, twig arms and even a scarf.

The trio looks pretty proud of their work ... with Luda screaming and shouting while standing behind the family's adorable work of art.

Two of his kids -- Cadence and Chance -- smiled alongside their dad ... wrapped up in thick snow clothes to keep out the chill.

It seems these pics were taken in Atlanta ... 'cause Ludacris captioned the post, "Can You Tell We Don’t Get Snow In Atlanta Much? ❄️⛄️" -- and, people in the caption said they were stoked about the snow in the Peach State too.

The whole state is covered in snow and ice right now ... so, lots of people are getting a chance to make snow angels and build snowmen -- and, it seems Ludacris is no different.