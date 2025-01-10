'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia Chokes Up Seeing His Burned Down Malibu Home, Video
Life has unfortunately imitated art for "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia who is speaking out after his Malibu home was destroyed in the deadly L.A. wildfires.
The actor, whose house ironically burned to the ground on the TV show, drove back to Malibu with a CBS Evening News reporter to look at the devastation firsthand after being evacuated Tuesday due to the Palisades Fire with his pregnant wife Jarah Mariano and their dog.
During the interview, Ventimiglia gets choked up seeing that his house is no longer standing and just charred rubble along with the homes of his neighbors.
Ventimiglia also took the journalist on a tour of his decimated kitchen, but, despite the tremendous loss, he says he still has everything that's important in life - his family and friends.
As you know, Ventimiglia played Jack Pearson in "This Is Us" and is also known for the role of Jess Mariano in "Gilmore Girls."
Meanwhile, Ventimiglia wasn't the only celeb impacted by the wildfires ... other bold-faced names who lost their L.A. homes include Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Jeff Bridges, Candy Spelling, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris and Anthony Hopkins.
Ten people have died in the wildfires that have ravaged whole neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. The cause of the fires is not yet known.