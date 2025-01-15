Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson and Husband Nail Acrobatic Challenges

We Can Still Stick Our Moves!!!

Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, may be in retirement, but they're proving they've still got it ... one acrobatic challenge at a time.

The former athletes put their fit frames on display for a number of videos uploaded to social media, where they've tapped into their competitive spirit to pull off a series of acrobatic stunts.

Check it out ... a shirtless Andrew effortlessly lifts Shawn into the air ... just as she contorts her body and turns a full 360 degrees. It's flipping adorable, if we do say so ourselves!!!

In another upload, Shawn balances on top of Andrew's feet ... though, her hubby expresses some concern for her well-being when she tries a daring dismount.

Though Shawn won an Olympic gold medal for her work on the balance beam, as Andrew puts it -- they're "old now."

Gymnastics has become a family affair for the Johnson-East family ... their toddler daughter, Drew Hazel, has even gotten into the sport.

Drew recently revealed to her famous parents that her favorite event is the balance beam ... already following in her famous mama's footsteps.