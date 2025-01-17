'Severance' Star Adam Scott Says He's Open to Marvel Return

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam Scott tells us he's down to film more Marvel movies ... despite last year's massive flop.

We got the "Severance" star in New York City yesterday and our photog asked him about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Adam says he's open to pretty much anything these days ... so he's not ready to give up on superhero flicks, after appearing in the dud that was "Madame Web."

Season 2 of Adam's hit Apple TV+ show "Severance" just started, so he's riding the streaming wave right now ... but it's interesting to hear he's still willing to consider another go with Marvel.

Adam told us back in 2022 he was really stoked about landing his starring role on "Severance" because he never thought he would get such a good gig ... and the new season has been highly anticipated.

"Madame Web" was a bust though ... Adam was in a supporting role as a younger Uncle Ben Parker, so the Marvel miss is not on his shoulders.