AVN Expo Stiffens Up Las Vegas Crowd Prior to Porn Awards Show

AVN Awards Thousands of Porn Actors Descend on Vegas For a Hard Time!!!

Published
2025 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada
The annual AVN porn awards are tonight in Sin City ... but the wild sexpo beforehand had quite the cornucopia of all things naughty.

From bedazzled vibrators to sex dolls to S&M gear ... the 2025 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas had it all for bedroom antics ... or any room, for that matter.

And what would a gigantic porn show expo be without performers milling about ... some even with booths to show off their ... craft?!

The four-day convention draws nearly 3,000 adult stars to what has been noted as one of the busiest events for Vegas ... and features a showroom floor, parties and the coup de grace -- awards.

TAKE NOTES, OSCARS
Some might say ironically ... the 2025 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo is held at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which is off the Strip.

Maitland Ward's Hot Shots
It's a highly coveted ceremony for those in the industry ... and back in 2023, former "Boy Meets World" actress-turned-porn star Maitland Ward told us why she thinks it's a better experience than the Oscars!

Famous Porn Stars
Awards up for ... grabs .. include best tease performance, best all-girl sex scene, best all-girl feature, best bi-sexual video and best gay video .. among a slew of other categories.

Happy humping!

