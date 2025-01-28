Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Says Role Doesn't Rep 'America,' Faces Backlash

Anthony Mackie's got a brave take on his "Captain America: Brave New World" role -- and let’s just say, the Internet is NOT pledging allegiance to it.

Check out this clip from a promo event in Rome -- according to Anthony, the star-spangled hero isn’t really about repping the country, despite the moniker. Instead, he says Cap stands for a lot of different things, but not "America," specifically … and he doesn't think it should -- and yeah, that’s ruffling some feathers.

Mackie’s making it about morals over patriotism -- signifying Captain America's a man who keeps his word, has dignity, integrity, and a few other traits that go beyond just red, white, and blue.

Of course, conservative voices online aren’t exactly thrilled -- many are calling Mackie’s take just more "woke Hollywood" talk, and some are even swearing off the movie entirely.

Mackie stepped behind the shield after Chris Evans embodied the role, and with "Captain America: Brave New World" hitting theaters on Feb 14, we’ll soon see if his take on the character actually plays out onscreen -- or if this controversy overshadows the action!

