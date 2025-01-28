'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Says Role Doesn't Rep 'America,' Faces Backlash

Anthony Mackie's got a brave take on his "Captain America: Brave New World" role -- and let’s just say, the Internet is NOT pledging allegiance to it.

“Captain America” in 2025: "To me, Captain America represents a lot of things.. and America isn't one of them."😳😳🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGwiAsO5Ck — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 28, 2025 @GrahamAllen_1

Check out this clip from a promo event in Rome -- according to Anthony, the star-spangled hero isn’t really about repping the country, despite the moniker. Instead, he says Cap stands for a lot of different things, but not "America," specifically … and he doesn't think it should -- and yeah, that’s ruffling some feathers.

Mackie’s making it about morals over patriotism -- signifying Captain America's a man who keeps his word, has dignity, integrity, and a few other traits that go beyond just red, white, and blue.

Of course, conservative voices online aren’t exactly thrilled -- many are calling Mackie’s take just more "woke Hollywood" talk, and some are even swearing off the movie entirely.