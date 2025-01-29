Illinois Mayor Involved in Brawl During Town Meeting, on Video

Only Democracy We Need Is Our Fists ...

An Illinois mayor might be trying to clean up the city streets ... but, she can't even keep the peace at her own town board meeting -- 'cause her boyfriend's ready to fight any fool who steps to her.

Video of the meeting in Dolton -- a small suburb south of Chicago -- is circulating online ... kicking off when an activist steps up to the podium to berate Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Check out the clip ... the man calls Henyard a "half-assed mayor" among other insults -- punctuating his comments with "You gone, bitch!"

Another man -- reportedly Henyard's BF -- takes exception to the remarks ... jawing at the other and walking up, seemingly ready to throw hands.

No de-escalation tactics here ... punches are thrown and Mayor Henyard herself can even be spotted in the fray -- though she may have been trying to break up the fight instead of joining in.

Ultimately, the fight ends and everyone goes their separate ways ... but, a few residents spoke to ABC News after the brawl and called the whole situation an "embarrassment."

The fight comes on the heels of an investigation by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot -- investigating at the behest of the Village of Dolton's board of trustees.

She has accused Henyard and others in her administration of hiding her township's financial condition from trustees and members of the public. Henyard has fired back against the allegations ... and called the investigation "political retaliation."