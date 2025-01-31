Cavs Legend Austin Carr Tweets 'Impeach Trump NOW,' Claims Tech Illiteracy

Cavaliers legend Austin Carr made a bold statement while congratulating Cleveland players for making the All-Star team ... ending his post with the hashtag, "Impeach Trump NOW."

Mr. Cavalier shared the head-scratching post on Thursday ... which started off as an innocent shoutout to Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for getting the high honor.

"Cavs have three all star, congrats, well deserved GO CAVS," the longtime commentator said on X.

But what followed got the people talking ... as he did a complete 180 and ended his thought with, "#ImpeachTrumpNOW."

What probably happened is the 76-year-old intended to add a Cavs-themed hashtag to his tribute ... but when any user types out the pound sign, the current trending topics pop up as suggestions -- and he very well could have accidentally clicked on the anti-Donald Trump phrase that was making rounds at the time of his post.

Carr -- who deleted the message -- shared a follow-up seemingly confirming that's what happened ... as he said, "Need help using my phone, note to self -double check hashtags before posting Go Cavs."