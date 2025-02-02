Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter

Play video content AP

The world's most famous groundhog just made his prediction for the rest of winter ... and we're in for a cold one.

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from the dirt early Sunday morning in Pennsylvania for Groundhog Day ... and this time he saw his shadow ... which means 6 more weeks of winter.

It's a long-running tradition ... if he doesn't see his shadow and goes scurrying away to hide, we have 6 more weeks of winter. If not, spring is fast approaching. This year the little guy saw his shadow so bundle up, we've got plenty more winter ahead.

Last year, the groundhog leaned toward the latter and predicted spring would come sooner.