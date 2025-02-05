MotoGP Champion Jorge Martín Breaks Hand, Foot In Horrifying Crash

Play video content

MotoGP champion Jorge Martín suffered a broken hand and foot in a horrifying crash Wednesday ... but check out video of the accident, it certainly seems he's fortunate things weren't significantly worse.

The wreck happened out in Sepang, Malaysia -- as Martín was doing some preseason testing after switching teams in the offseason from Pramac Racing to Aprilia.

Video from the track shows Martín took a tight turn, but couldn't complete it -- and was launched several feet from his bike.

The 27-year-old crashed into nearby asphalt at a high rate of speed ... slamming his head so hard into the ground that his helmet appeared to break.

Somehow, he came away from the scene with only a fracture to his right hand and fractures in his left foot.

"He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries," MotoGP announced Wednesday. "He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."

Martín revealed on his Instagram page that despite the new ailments, he's in good spirits ... showing he was grubbing on some food in his hospital bed.

"Not the best start of the 2025 season!" he wrote in a separate post. "But martinator always come back stronger!"