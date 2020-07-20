MotoGP Champ Marc Marquez Snaps Arm In Horrific Crash, Terrifying Video

7/20/2020 9:44 AM PT
Breaking News

WARNING: THIS VIDEO IS TERRIFYING!!!

A motorcycle racing champ crashed his bike on a hairpin turn during a race in Spain on Sunday ... and the guy is lucky to have only escaped with a broken arm.

Here's the deal ... Marc Marquez -- a superstar champion in the MotoGP world -- was flying down the track during the Spanish Grand Prix when disaster struck near the end of the race.

The 27-year-old went into a turn ... but his bike wobbled, hit the pavement, and launched Marquez FEET into the air.

You can see in the video ... Marquez crashes down to the ground, and bounces and skids off the dirt several times.

Remarkably, the racer was able to walk away from the crash ... but he says an operation to fix a break in his right arm is now coming up.

"Sometimes things don't go as you expect but the most important thing is to get back up and move on," Marc wrote on his social media page after the crash.

"I promise you all that I will come back as soon as possible and even stronger."

What's even crazier about the accident? Marc NEARLY wrecked earlier in the race ... miraculously avoiding a tumble into the dirt by pulling off an insane save!!!

Motorcycle racing, man ... it's dangerous.

