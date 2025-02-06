Kanye West Says He Wants Diddy Free From Jail

I WANT DIDDY OUT OF JAIL!!!

Diddy finally has a major celebrity in his corner amid being locked up in jail ... and it's Kanye West.

Kanye (Ye) took to X on Wednesday night, shockingly pleading for Diddy to be released from federal jail. Ye keeps his statement to the point simply writing, "FREE PUFF."

Ye continues with a series of expletives ... calling out other celebrities for watching "OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T"

Kanye doubles down by sharing a video on Instagram where he's seen having a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian.

Needless to say people on social media are outraged by Ye's support of the music mogul who's currently at MDC Brooklyn, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

We should also note, Ye is following two people on Instagram ... his wife, Bianca Censori and now, Diddy.

As you know ... Puff is also facing a ton of lawsuits from people claiming they were harmed by him through drugs, alcohol and physical abuse.