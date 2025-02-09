Calvin Johnson Confident Lions Can Recover From Losing Both Coordinators

Play video content TMZSports.com

Losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will NOT be the end of the Lions ... at least, that's what Calvin Johnson is saying -- as the Detroit legend tells TMZ Sports he's confident his squad will recover.

The 15-2 team, of course, was poached by the Bears and the Jets this offseason ... when the duo nabbed Ben Johnson and Glenn for their vacant head coaching positions.

The two coordinators were pivotal in helping bring success to the Lions' offense and defense -- although when we talked to Megatron on Friday, he was pretty sure his old team would figure out a way to replace them in 2025.

The former wideout said Dan Campbell is a proven leader -- and with talented vets in the locker room, he thinks it's totally possible Detroit can find similar success next season.

"It might not be as bad as people might think," he told us.

The Lions have tapped John Morton to fill Ben Johnson's shoes, and Kelvin Sheppard to take over for Glenn. Their first taste of action with the team will come in about seven months.

