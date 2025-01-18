Calvin Johnson Praises Amon-Ra St. Brown Ahead Of Commanders Playoff Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Calvin Johnson -- a guy who knows a thing or two about great wide receiver play -- is loving what Amon-Ra St Brown's doing this year ... telling TMZ Sports the Lions wideout is helping keep the NFC's top seed on track!

We caught up with the legendary Detroit receiver ahead of his former team's Divisional Round matchup against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders ... and he gushed over ASB.

He told us that while Dan Campbell deserves a whole lot of credit for getting things going in the Motor City ... it's St. Brown who's carried over the head coach's message onto the field.

"He's one of the leaders on this team that keeps this thing excelling," Johnson said. "Even if he's not catching 10 balls in a game, he's still doing his part. Whether it's making blocks for his running backs or making blocks for his fellow receivers."

St. Brown is also starting to close in on some of Johnson's franchise records ... and while Eric Dickerson wasn't pulling for Saquon Barkley to break his single-season rushing record, Megatron isn't bothered that his numbers may soon be surpassed.

"Like they say the old cliche 'records are meant to be broken,'" he said. "Especially when they add more games, but, I mean, if he's catching 100 balls a season, he's gonna get all mine."

While some fans are licking their chops for a rematch against his old gun-slinger Matthew Stafford next Sunday ... Johnson doesn't want the team looking ahead -- saying the Commanders matchup is as close to a trap game as one could get!

