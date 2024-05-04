Calvin Johnson Stoked To Bring CBD Product To Tigers, Hoping More Teams Follow Suit

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Detroit Tigers will now be using one of Calvin Johnson's CBD products to help them get over their injuries ... and the Hall of Famer couldn't be more stoked for the partnership -- telling TMZ Sports he hopes it leads to a bunch more teams following suit.

The MLB squad and Johnson's Primitiv company -- which Megatron cofounded with his former teammate, Rob Sims -- made the union official on Friday ... revealing in a statement that the CBD co.'s topical cream will be available to the Tigers throughout the rest of the 2024 season.

And, when we talked to Johnson just minutes after the pact became official ... he was fired up -- telling us he really believes the cannabinoid-infused stuff could make a real difference in Detroit's run to the playoffs this year.

Then, after seeing the results, he's hopeful it'll bring in further business ... saying he wants more pro teams -- and collegiate ones -- to hop on board.

It's all been quite the ride for Johnson to get to this point ... you'll recall, he's been working to get NSF's certification for sport to allow teams to use the product for around a year.