Two Vehicles Got Into Freaky Road Rage Incident with Fireworks

Two vehicles got into a scary road rage incident in which fireworks were launched from a truck's window at a car — and police are now looking for the culprits.

Dashcam video captured the wild scene in Washington state's Kitsap County on February 1, and it shows a Dodge pick-up truck pursuing the car as they barrel down a street.

The dashcam, affixed to the car driven by a woman, filmed the truck with a person behind the wheel and a passenger as they were traveling just ahead.

The truck's passenger starts firing Roman candle-style rockets from a window toward the car, prompting the terrified driver to try to move away.

But, the truck kept following her and firing the Roman candles at her car until she turned into the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store.

The truck then sped off.

The Kitsap Sheriff's Office, which released the dashcam video on Instagram, is asking anyone with information about the truck or its occupants to contact them.