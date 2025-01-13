Woman Body-Slammed After Throwing Punch In Road Rage Confrontation on Camera

Play video content

Fiery road rage turned icy fast -- a woman threw a punch at a man and got viciously body-slammed onto the frozen pavement, and it was all caught on camera.

The dispute went down in Toledo, Ohio earlier this month -- a blue sedan screeched to a stop, and a woman jumped out, cussing up a storm at the driver behind her. The chaos escalated when a man climbed out of the other car’s passenger side to confront her.

Looks like the man tried to calm her down ... but as he walked away, the woman threw an unprovoked punch from behind, smacking him in the face. He didn't hold back -- firing a punch of his own before lifting her and slamming her to the ground with a thud.

The woman appeared to be on the ground for a bit, moaning and clutching her head in pain. Her current condition is unclear.

The lead-up to the altercation's a mystery, but the woman was fired up from the jump -- storming out of the car and seemingly ready to throw down, yelling, "My man's right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me."

It’s unclear if she had backup in her car, but nobody jumped out to have her back during the incident.