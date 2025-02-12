Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

OceanGate Titan Submersible Implosion Captured on Eerie Audio

IMPLOSION AUDIO

The OceanGate submersible imploded nearly two years ago ... and, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is finally releasing the horrifying audio of the Titan craft collapsing in on itself.

You have to listen to the 20-second-long audio for yourself ... it begins with static -- before a loud burst of activity is heard, followed by equally loud reverb. The NOAA says this is the sound of the Titan imploding.

The clip then fades back to static ... the aftermath of the devastating implosion that killed five people.

062223_titan_presser_kal June 2023
CONFIRMING THE DEATHS
WFLA

Remember ... back in June 2023, the submersible lost contact with the OceanGate team, and a massive rescue effort was launched -- with many fearing the captain and four passengers were slowly losing air.

However, later on in the investigation, it was revealed the ship had imploded early on June 18 -- instantly killing everyone onboard.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, researcher/diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, all died in the implosion ... sitting in total darkness until their bitter end, according to the New York Times.

sub controller
CBS Sunday Morning

The unorthodox technology -- including a video-game controller used to steer the craft -- that went into the submersible was heavily scrutinized after the tragedy ... and, months later, rescue teams were still pulling debris and remains from the ocean.

