Ex-Super Bowl Champ Tony Banks Struggles With Son's Behavior on 'Extracted'

Normally driven wild by Cover Twos and blindside blitzes -- former NFL quarterback Tony Banks faced a bit of a different headache while on "Extracted" ... his son's behavior.

The 51-year-old -- who won a Super Bowl with the famed 2000 Baltimore Ravens -- is competing on the Fox survivalist show alongside his son and his ex-wife, Yolanda ... and during next week's episode, he was really ticked off with how 18-year-old Anthony Jr. was playing the game.

As part of the show, Banks' model offspring must battle the elements out in the Canadian wilderness ... and if he outlasts his competitors, he and his fam score a cool $250K.

The thing is ... if he wants out -- Banks and Yolanda must press a button from a secluded area that will end the game for all of them.

In the latest episode -- Anthony Jr. pleads with Tony and Yolanda to quit ... but check out the footage, they're both furious with the boy's decision.

"If he was actually suffering," Tony said, "I'd have no problem pulling him out. It just pisses me off, man."

Yolanda clearly agreed ... saying, "It's unbecoming."

Anthony Jr., though, remained steadfast in his wants -- instructing them to "hit the f***ing button."

"I'm very, very angry."