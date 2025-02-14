Jeff Dye Says Sarah Hyland Is Terrible, Calls Her A 'Tyrant' On Set

Play video content The George Janko Show

Comedian Jeff Dye's taking a blowtorch to Sarah Hyland's family-friendly image -- 'cause he says the sitcom star's the worst -- and, he went out of his way to ruin her big moment on a movie set.

Dye sat down for an interview on "The George Janko Show" ... and, he talked about his time on "The Wedding Year" -- a 2019 rom-com starring Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan and Anna Camp.

In the movie, Dye plays Camp's character's husband ... a role he says landed him on set for all of 30 seconds -- long enough to see Sarah's worst parts, Jeff claims.

Check out the clip ... Jeff calls Hyland "a pretty woman who chain smokes and is terrible" -- adding she acted like a total dictator -- emphasis on the first syllable in dictator -- during filming.

Dye tells a series of stories ... from Sarah allegedly complaining about extras taking some of the free catering to her apparently telling Dye he's everything wrong with humanity -- so, sounds like the two didn't get along from the start.

Jeff's breaking point came later on though ... when he says Sarah -- the #1 on the call sheet with a ton of power at her fingertips -- apparently told everyone to gather around and watch the live-action "Dumbo" trailer on her phone, during which she couldn't help but sob.

Dye says he didn't want to roast the flick, but he just needed to ruin the moment he felt was performative ... watch the clip all the way through to hear how he successfully broke up the viewing party. We've reached out to Hyland about all of Jeff's claims ... so far, no word back.

BTW ... if you haven't heard of "The Wedding Year" it's for good reason. The movie had just a limited release in theaters and mediocre reviews online -- not exactly an instant classic.