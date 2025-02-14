Lily Collins Shares New Picture With Newborn Daughter For Valentine's Day

Lily Collins is feeling the love more than ever this Valentine’s Day ... posting a cute family pic with hubby Charlie McDowell and their little bundle of joy, Tove.

The actress shared a cozy family snap of them lounging in bed to ring in the day of love Friday ... soaking in all that precious bonding time with their new family addition.

The "Emily In Paris" star captioned the pic, "I truly can't imagine feeling more love. Valentine's Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…"

It’s been just over two weeks since Lily and Charlie welcomed little Tove via surrogate.

Charlie told E! News back in October they were ready to take the leap into parenthood -- though they kept things under wraps until recently.