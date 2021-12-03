Phil Collins Ex-wife Orianne Cevey Divorcing New Husband After One Year

Phil Collins could probably feel this coming in the air too ... his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, is heading back to divorce court, already splitting from the guy she married just last year.

Orianne says it's over with her new husband, Tom Bates, with whom she eloped in August 2020. They'd tied the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas ... even as the dust was still settling from her ultra bitter divorce from Phil.

As for why she's filing for divorce this time? Orianne's blaming the worldwide pandemic. Sure. Why not?

She says, "I believe the emotional stress of the COVID quarantine caused me to act in ways and do things that were out of character."

She also not-so-subtly references her Phil drama by saying, "Fortunately, I have faced challenging situations before and like I always have, I will muster all the strength I can, the best team I can find and the courage to do the right thing."

When Orianne, a jewelry designer, says "best team" she's shouting out her attorneys ... the ones who helped her secure a $43 million divorce settlement from the Genesis drummer in 2008.

She and Phil tried to make things work a second time when they got back together from 2016 to 2019, but their second breakup got downright vicious.

You'll recall, she accused Phil of drinking too much and showering too little. She claimed his "stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit." Collins denied the dirty allegations.

Adding injury to those insults ... Orianne auctioned off several of Phil's prized possessions, scoring as much as $22k for one of his gold records. For his part, Phil booted her from their waterfront Miami mansion.