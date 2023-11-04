Lily Collins Jewel Thief Suspect Identified By Police

The suspect who snatched Lily Collins' belongings has been identified, law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... with the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. seeking the public's assistance in catching the thief.

Andreea Catalina Rosca has been unmasked as the alleged perp who stole the "Emily in Paris" star's possessions, including her wedding band, engagement ring and some electronics.

An active warrant is now out for Rosca's arrest in connection with removing jewelry and credit cards from lockers in a hotel spa and yoga studio .... and using the stolen items to create fake IDs and purchase over $67K in jewelry.

Keeping busy in her alleged criminal pursuits, she also holds a fake Washington State ID card under the name "Nicole Morri."

Andreea, aka Nicole, is described as a female white adult, approximately 34 years old, 5' 1", 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

With links to the Romanian Organized Theft Groups, she's known to travel the states committing similar crimes. Anyone with info on her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff Station.

Remember ... TMZ first revealed Lily fell victim to major theft when her relaxing spa trip ended with over $10,000 of her valuables swiped from her locker.