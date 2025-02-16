Mathilde Tantot's Telling the Truth with Her Hottest Shots
Mathilde Tantot No 'Little White Lies' Here ... Only The Hottest Shots!!!
Mathilde Tantot ain't telling any lies ... she's speaking truth with her hottest shots -- and, we've got them all for you to peruse.
The influencer and "Little White Lies 2" actress has a social media presence full of every inch of her body ... posting repeatedly from the beach in a number of tropical locales.
Check out this photo of Tantot stretched out on the pristine sand ... with a tiny white bikini providing bare minimum coverage from the hot sun.
Mathilde clearly has an extensive collection of swimwear ... 'cause in another snap she stepped into a black number -- providing the same amount of coverage in a new color.
Tantot doesn't just hang out on the shore though ... she also enjoys a dip from time to time -- floating on her back in another pic.
And, after a long day at the beach, Tantot can always retire to a luxurious hotel room ... where she's got equally revealing sleepwear to sleep in.
It's still winter ... but, it looks like Tantot is ready to spring straight into summer!