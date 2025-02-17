Richie Incognito Slams Jonathan Martin, Media Over Bullygate, 'Tried to Ruin My Career'

Richie Incognito is going on the offensive following ex-Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin walking back bullying allegations -- slamming the former offensive lineman AND NFL media for trying to "ruin my career over a lie!"

Speaking with ESPN, Martin told the outlet ... "I never believed for a second I was being bullied" and that it's been something he's "been trying to fix for 10 years."

You tried to ruin my career over a lie! A decade later Jonathan Martin admits he was never bullied. His mother pushed the narrative of bullying to the media. Jonathan Martin never believed in the stance his camp was taking during the Ted Wells investigation. The NFL and the media… https://t.co/DxHrLOEWsk — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) February 17, 2025 @68INCOGNITO

Now with Jonathan's admission, Incognito, a 13-year NFL veteran, is taking aim at multiple media members who he believes did him wrong, including Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, saying that "The NFL and the media ran with a false narrative, ruined careers, and moved on."

Florio published a story late Sunday commenting on the Bullygate development, saying Incognito sent direct messages to the PFT X account -- with one saying, "Care to comment?😂"

Responding to the story ... 41-year-old Incognito said, "This isn't a victory lap - more like I told you so."

RI also dug into his old archive of photos from his time in Miami ... posting pictures of Martin and himself, joking about the "bullying" taking place.

Of course, the controversy ignited years back after Martin's dad provided ESPN with a profanity-laced voicemail that Incognito sent Jonathan when they were teammates back in 2013.