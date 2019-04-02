Richie Incognito Cuts Deal In Funeral Home Threats Case, Avoids Jail Time

Richie Incognito Strikes Plea Deal ... In Funeral Home Threats Case

Richie Incognito struck a deal in his funeral home threats case -- the one where he allegedly went berserk in a mortuary last summer -- and will avoid time behind bars ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... the ex-Buffalo Bills OL was arrested in Arizona last August after he allegedly threatened to shoot staffers in a funeral home following the death of his father.

Witnesses allege the 6'3', 320-pound ex-NFL star blew up on mortuary employees ... threatening to damage property and telling them he had guns in his truck.

When cops came ... Richie denied the allegations -- but they arrested the 35-year-old anyway ... booking him for disorderly conduct and threatening/intimidating people.

But, Richie cut a deal with prosecutors last week to have two of his charges -- threats and damage to property -- dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Richie's punishment? We're told he was hit with 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence ... which means he won't have to serve a day behind bars if he does a mental health evaluation and completes anything recommended after that.

Incognito also has to pay fines, fees and restitution ... and isn't allowed to have firearms or visit the mortuary during his probation period.

Richie -- who played 11 seasons in the NFL and made 4 Pro Bowls -- retired from the league last April.