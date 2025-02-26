Monica Lewinsky Slams Jay Leno, Says She Was His Top Target on His Show

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Monica Lewinsky came in hot against Jay Leno ... calling him out as one of the people who went after her the hardest when her affair with former U.S. President Bill Clinton went public in the '90s.

In her "Call Her Daddy" podcast tell-all, Monica told host Alex Cooper about a study done after Leno retired ... revealing she made the list of his top 10 targets during his time hosting "The Tonight Show."

What’s worse, Monica pointed out she was the only non-public figure on the list, making it clear that being the punchline of Leno’s jokes, broadcast to the nation, was a whole new level of cruelty for her.

Monica also said Clinton should’ve resigned over their mid-1990s affair, when she was just 22 years old, and the prez was 49 -- or at least found another way to stay in office without lying and throwing a young person just starting out under the bus, when the affair was exposed in '98.

Monica dropped more truth bombs about how the affair totally wrecked her life. She says she wasn’t allowed to interview for certain jobs after the scandal, because Hillary was considering a run for office, and people were scared they'd lose funding if Monica was involved.

Monica revealed her dating life was also wrecked ... going on to thank Cooper for taking the unwanted "Blow Job Queen" title from her, all thanks to the viral "Gluck Gluck 9000" method.

The interview wrapped up with Alex asking, "What would you tell your 22-year-old self?"