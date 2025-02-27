Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Iceland Couple's Vacay

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Off To Iceland ... Ice Ice Baby!

Professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy got down and groovy on their latest extravagant trip as a couple to Iceland, and we've got all the best photos for your own escape!

The couple, who wedded back in 2019, dropped a series of pics on Instagram, enjoying all Iceland has to offer to a hot couple like these two -- like stripping down and heating up in a hot spring!

Steamy selfies weren't the only activity they partook in ... as expected, the "Dancing With the Stars" pros busted a move and owned their dancing skills from halfway across the world!

Val is no stranger to ditching his shirt and throwin' up a thirst trap on his Instagram. Warm up your fingertips with our two galleries above!

