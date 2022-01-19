Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Secretly Marries Fiancé On New Years Eve

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon came into 2022 as a married man -- announcing he secretly tied the knot with his fiancé on New Year's Eve!!

"SURPRISE 🥂 WE ARE MARRIED," the 32-year-old said alongside photos with his new hubby, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, on social media Wednesday.

"One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of let’s just go do it now.' So we did."

Rippon says the two got hitched right in Los Angeles on NYE ... with their Pitbull mix, Tony, in attendance.

"It was just the three of us," Rippon said, "and it was perfect 12/31/21."

Rippon and the 34-year-old real estate broker got engaged in December 2020 -- after meeting on Tinder in 2018.

Rippon retired the same year they met. During his career, he won the bronze medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, two World Junior Championships, and the Four Continent Championship.

Rippon also won season 26 of "Dancing With The Stars" with Jenna Johnson -- and was on the list of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2018.