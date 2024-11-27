'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 Crowns Winning Couple

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 has crowned its winning couple — and the winner is ...

Well, you'll just have to wait a moment. Let's first recap how we got here. This season saw 8 weeks of competition leading up to Tuesday night's finale.

Five couples participated in the finale. Here's the list of celebrity and professional dancer pairings: Ex-NFLer Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, 'Bachelorette' star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

Each couple put on their ballroom dance shoes and pirouetted around the stage in front of the judges.

Danny and Witney had a rough evening, coming in fifth, with Stephen and Rylee placing fourth, and Chandler and Brandon landing in the third spot.

This pitted Jenna and Joey against Ilona and Alan to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

And, in the end, it was Joey and Jenna who took home the coveted statue.

After their big victory, Joey said, "It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable. Thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!"