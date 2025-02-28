'90 Day Fiancé's First Throuple Don't Give a F*** About the Haters

Play video content TMZ.com

Matt and Amani made it crystal clear to TMZ -- they don't give a f*** what people think, especially because they’re living their truth, and they're hoping the haters can one day find their own happiness and be true to themselves.

Amani tells us that being in a "throuple" -- a couple plus one -- actually makes her love her husband more -- it adds a little sparkle to their relationship and strengthens their bond.

To make a throuple work better than monogamy, they say it’s all about finding a third who’s into both partners -- because it’s not a throuple if the add-on wants to be with only one person in the relationship.

On the show so far, Matt and Amani are so into Any, they’re considering divorce just to bring her to San Diego from Mexico on a K-1 visa.

And, they’re totally teasing us, telling us to watch the rest of the show to see how this whole process plays out and who Any ends up marrying -- since, you know, three-way marriages aren’t exactly legal anywhere in the U.S.