Manti Te'o Says Abdul Carter Should Be Top Pick In NFL Draft Despite Injury

Abdul Carter's foot should have zero impact on his draft stock ... so says Manti Te'o, who tells TMZ Sports he still expects his name to be called first on April 24!!

We caught up with the former second-round selection out at LAX ... where we got his take on all things NFL Combine and how it'll impact how things play out in Green Bay in a few weeks.

One big storyline?? Carter's health status.

Out in Indianapolis this week, reports stated his medical evaluation revealed a stress reaction in his right foot. While surgery was initially not off the table, further scans determined it would not be necessary.

"I think Abdul Carter goes number one," Te'o said. "There's a little bit of a little bit of talk around his little injury that they found over there at the Combine, he chose not to do any surgery. They said it was not anything serious."

Carter will now work out during the Penn State Pro Day later this month ... and based on what he saw during the season, Te'o expects him to show out.

"I saw him first-hand play against Notre Dame," Te'o said. "I'm a big fan of him, so I think he goes first."

While Carter will have to wait a few more weeks to show his foot shouldn't be of any concern, the 34-year-old offered up some advice to prospects taking part in the Combine, telling them just to be themselves.