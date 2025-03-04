'Shahs of Sunset' Paulina Ben-Cohen Wants TRO, Claims GG Attacked Her in Mall

"Shahs of Sunset" might be off the air, but its cast members are still brawling like cameras are on 'em ... at least according to Paulina Ben-Cohen, who claims GG menaced and attacked her in public.

Paulina's run to court to request a restraining order against Golnesa Gharachedaghi, claiming their beef turned physical last week at a Bloomingdale's in the L.A. area. According to the docs -- filed Tuesday and obtained by TMZ -- GG approached Paulina from behind on Feb. 28, and forced her to walk out of the store for a chat ... out of the sight of store security cams.

As they walked, PBC claims GG was hurling insults like, "How does it feel to be a whore" ... and "I'm going to f*** you up!"

That's when GG allegedly turned into a Hollywood super villain -- Paulina says they passed a mall security guard, and GG said, "Oh, you think this toy cop is going to protect you? He can't do s***!"

Paulina says she then called her fiancé, and begged GG to let her go, but GG simply said ... "No, I have been waiting for this day." She claims GG was recording all of this, and eventually struck her in the face with a phone.

Paulina says she finally started fighting back, and tossed aside GG's phone, but GG struck back by grabbing a chunk of Paulina's hair. That's when the security guard jumped in, and broke up the ladies, telling them the cops were on the way.

She says GG then went even lower by saying, "How does it feel to have a ret***ed daughter?" Paulina says she finally got away, prompting GG to warn, "I'm not done with you."

Well, Paulina was done, and went to report the incident to police, who suggested she get a temporary restraining order against GG -- which she's now requested from a judge.