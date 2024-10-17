'Shahs of Sunset' Mike Shouhed Appears to Assault Ex-Fiancée in Shocking Video

Play video content

Mike Shouhed's entering a diversion program after his alleged 2022 assault of his then-fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen ... and TMZ has obtained shocking video of the violent incident.

The "Shahs of Sunset" alum went to court Tuesday ... where a judge ruled he must enter one year of a mental health diversion program after he was arrested in 2022 and charged with assault and battery.

A protective order for Paulina has also been issued, and Mike must not use or threaten force or violence.

Ben-Cohen filed a civil lawsuit against Shouhed earlier this year over the alleged incident ... and, while she and her lawyer included screengrabs from this clip into the lawsuit, this is the first time the full video's been seen. She says this video was also shared with law enforcement.

In the clip, you see Paulina yanking clothes off a rack in her closet when a man she says is Mike comes up behind her, grabs her by the hair, and throws her to the ground while the clothes rack falls on top of her.

He then grabs her, appearing to smother her face while she's on the ground before seemingly trying to take her phone from her. Paulina then throws objects to chase him out of the walk-in closet.

The video then moves to a child's playroom room where the man grabs Paulina from behind and puts his arms around her throat, appearing to choke her while throwing her around the room. Paulina responds with several slaps and punches to his face and head.

During this incident, Paulina claims Mike said he'd never leave the house and went to get a firearm ... which is when she says she and their live-in nanny called the police. When they arrived Mike was arrested after cops say they saw visible marks on Paulina's body.

According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to let Mike enter into a diversion program back in 2022 that included anger management classes, community service and a gun safety course. But, we're told the city attorney's office appealed some of the rulings, which is why he's only entering the program now.

In the lawsuit, Paulina claims this was not the first time Mike had attacked her, claiming they got into another fight in 2021 over Mike allegedly texting another woman.

Paulina is suing Mike for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

Mike Shouhed's attorney, George Mgdesyan, tells TMZ… "This is not the full video. The altercation initiated in the living room. My client was trying to stop her from yelling because the kids were asleep. My client didn’t want her to smoke inside the house because there’s an autistic child there and it’s not in their best interest."