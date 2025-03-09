Rihanna Posts Rare Photos of Her 2 Sons to Celebrate International Women's Day

Rihanna honored International Women's Day on Saturday by showing off never-before-seen photos of her two sons right after they were born.

The iconic singer posted two Instagram pics of herself cradling the infants in hospital beds after she gave birth to them in 2022 and 2023.

As you know, Rihanna shares RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, with rapper A$AP Rocky, her longtime boyfriend.

In the caption of her IG post, Rihanna notes the first photo shows RZA and the second captures Riot. She writes, "By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For anyone who doesn't know ... International Women's Day celebrates the constant battle for women's rights and equality, as well as their liberation going back decades.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky have experienced their own form of liberation after they recently scored a major victory at A$AP's L.A. criminal trial.

Play video content 2/18/25