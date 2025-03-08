Rihanna Hits Giorgio Baldi Solo, Favorite Spot Finally Reopened Months After Wildfires

Play video content BACKGRID

Rihanna was finally able to get back to her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi for the first time in months ... and she decided to have some me time.

RiRi was snapped at the swanky Santa Monica Italian joint Friday night ... looking flawless as usual in a black trench coat.

Giorgio Baldi was among the few lucky spots spared amid the tragic Palisades fires, which ravaged L.A. in January.

Still, due to all the destruction and toxins in the area ... the restaurant was forced to shutter for nearly 2 months -- but it's all good now!

It's been a stressful year for Rihanna with A$AP Rocky's legal drama ... but since that ended with him being acquitted, it's a good bet she's on cloud 9.

A$AP, who was found not guilty last month in his assault trial -- jumped over to Rihanna to give her a big hug as the verdict came down.

Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina talked about that viral moment on our podcast, "2 Angry Men" -- and how the judge playfully screwed with him just before the verdict was read.

Since then, RiRi and A$AP have been out to dinner a few times -- we spotted them on her birthday at the Nice Guy in L.A. -- A$AP threw out a joke when asked when his new music was gonna drop, too!