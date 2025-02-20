A$AP Rocky Seen Shopping in Beverly Hills, Likely for Birthday Girl Rihanna

Play video content BACKGRID

The world is A$AP Rocky’s oyster after being acquitted of assault charges ... and he's using his free time wisely -- with a shopping spree, of course!

The rapper was chill and grinning in Beverly Hills Wednesday, splurging on some high-end designers -- and with Rihanna's birthday today, looks like he’s loading up on a luxe haul for her.

RiRi’s hitting the big 3-7 today, and judging by how A$AP jumped right into her arms when his verdict came through earlier this week, it’s clear she’s his ultimate queen. No surprise here -- looks like he'll definitely be all about spoiling his partner and the mother of their two sons with some serious gifts.

A$AP was vibing in a major way ... stepping out of the stores to a swarm of paps and fans trailing behind him.

