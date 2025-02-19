A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Nearly Had a Heart Attack Over Jury Polling

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, is riding high after the not guilty verdict -- though he did confess he was this close to a heart attack right before it was read.

Tacopina swung by "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... revealing that when the judge polled the jury before reading out the verdict, his heart sank -- convinced they'd lost the case. In fact, he says the moment was so intense, he swears it felt like years were shaved off his life.

Check out the clip -- JT dives deeper into the nerve-wracking moment, admitting he’d never had a jury polled in any of his NYC cases ... saying the tension was so thick he even asked if it was standard practice in California.

He also spills that he asked the judge afterward why he did that -- and you’re gonna wanna hear the judge’s surprising response!

Despite the scare, it was clearly time to celebrate -- as we saw with A$AP crowd-surfing into Rihanna’s arms for a victory hug.

