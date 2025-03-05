A$AP Rocky Gets Dragged by Dalmatians During Photo Shoot

Or Are The Dogs Walking Him?!?

A$AP Rocky had to use a lil muscle in his latest photo shoot ... thanks to his furry model companions who gave him a workout!!!

The Harlem rap star was recently in his old neighborhood for a Vogue photo shoot, with a pair of excited Dalmatians ready to burst off their leashes!!!

Rocky channeled his inner Cruella de Vil with a long, spotted trench coat and flashed a smile -- but clearly struggled to keep Pongo and Perdita sitting still with just one arm.

Another take has Rocky walking up the street and the cameramen got the shot just in time, before the powerful pooches could give chase. Remember, these dogs are the chosen breed of firefighters ... don't snooze on their strength!!!

Rocky's wasting no time resuming his career after beating his assault trial last month, with heavy support from Rihanna.